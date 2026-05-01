Census 2027: 82 lakh households opt for self-enumeration as field visits start in five states

Around 82 lakh households have availed the self-enumeration facility so far during the initial Houselisting and Housing Operations (HLO) phase of Census 2027, a government statement issued Friday said.

In Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, enumerators hit the ground on Friday, starting field operations of the HLO exercise following the completion of the notified 15-day self-enumeration window, it said.

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The exercise will continue till May 30, 2026, during which trained enumerators will go house-to-house for data collection.

During the houselisting operations, enumerators will physically visit each house and building and pose 33 questions to the citizens regarding the facilities at their homes, and information regarding the head and members of the household, including their names and sex, and ownership status, among others.

"The self-enumeration facility under Census 2027 has also commenced from today in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) area, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and Jharkhand," the statement said.

The online facility for self enumeration in these areas will remain available till May 15, followed by one month of field operations starting May 16, it said.

In Bihar, the notified self-enumeration period concluded on Friday, and house-to-house field operations will commence from May 2, it said.

"The self-enumeration facility, introduced for the first time in Census 2027, has received an encouraging response from the public. As part of the digital approach adopted for Census 2027, so far around 82 lakh households have successfully availed the facility through the official portal," the statement said.

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Under self enumeration, citizens will generate a special ID after filling in the required details and answering the questions on the portal, which they will provide to enumerators who visit their homes during the HLO process for verification.

In a first, the exercise shall be completely digital, with enumerators using a special mobile application on their phones, created specifically for this purpose, to collect the information during field operations.

The housinglisting phase will also lay the groundwork for the subsequent population enumeration phase of Census 2027 which will be conducted next year.

The self-enumeration facility is currently ongoing in Telangana and Punjab as per the notified schedule.

"Meanwhile, field operations under the Houselisting and Housing Census are currently underway in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, along with the NDMC area and Delhi Cantonment Board in the National Capital Territory" the statement said.

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