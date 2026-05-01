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regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Twin topper of Himachal: Identical sisters score over 99% in ICSE class 10 exam

The sisters say they did not follow a strict study schedule but ensured they completed their homework daily and revised regularly

PTI Published 01.05.26, 07:29 PM
Avisha Syal and Sirisha Syal

Avisha Syal and Sirisha Syal. Social media.

Avisha Syal and Sirisha Syal, identical twin sisters and students of Auckland House School for Girls in Shimla, have topped the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 board examination, scoring 99.4 per cent and 99.2 per cent respectively.

Talking to PTI on Friday, the toppers said, "We're really happy right now. All the credit goes to our parents, teachers and our school who guided us well. Staying curious and consistent and taking out time for outdoor games along with synergism worked for us."

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The sisters said they did not follow a strict study schedule but ensured they completed their homework daily and revised regularly. They advised students preparing for the board examinations to remain sincere and work hard.

Apart from academics, both were a part of their school's basketball and table tennis teams and also played the guitar. They plan to continue their studies in Shimla.

Daughters of Kartik Syal and Geetika Syal, both doctors, Avisha and Sirisha aspire to become engineers and are inclined toward physics and software engineering.

Meanwhile, all 89 girls from the school who appeared for the boards have successfully cleared the examination, with 21 girls scoring about 90 per cent, according to a statement issued by the school.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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