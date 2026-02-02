Delhi government tells Supreme Court new school fee law won’t apply in 2025–26

The Delhi government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 will not be implemented in the academic year 2025–26, bringing temporary relief to private schools and parents amid ongoing legal challenges.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices P. S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which was hearing a batch of petitions related to the implementation of the new fee regulation law.

Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court that the legal regime would not come into force this academic year.

Recording the submission, the bench said, "In view of the clarification of S V Raju... that the legal regime will not be implemented with effect from 2025-26, no further orders are required."

The Supreme Court clarified that all legal questions surrounding the Act remain open and can be raised before the Delhi High Court, where a batch of petitions challenging the 2025 law and its subsequent rules is already pending.

The apex court was hearing pleas that also questioned a January 8 order of the Delhi High Court.

In that order, the high court had refused to stay a government notification directing private schools in the national capital to constitute fee regulation committees. However, it extended the deadline for setting up the committees.

During Monday’s hearing, one of the lawyers argued that the high court should decide the matter urgently, pointing out that the issue affects a large number of schools and lakhs of students.

Responding to the submission, the bench said, "The high court is aware of it. There is no need to assume that the high court is unaware and we are the only ones who are aware of it."

When another lawyer urged that the matter be heard before March 31, the bench said the parties were free to seek early disposal of the petitions before the high court. The issue of timing had already drawn sharp scrutiny from the Supreme Court earlier.

On January 19, while hearing the pleas, the bench had questioned the Delhi government over enforcing the Act when the academic year was already underway.

It had observed that implementing the law mid-session appeared confused and potentially unworkable.

The Delhi government recently notified the Act, which introduces detailed rules on permissible fee heads, accounting practices and limits on additional charges.

The law bars capitation fees and any collection beyond what is approved under the statutory framework.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court’s January 8 order had extended the deadline for private schools to constitute fee regulation committees from January 10 to January 20.

It had also extended the last date for submission of proposed fee structures by school managements to the committees from January 25 to February 5.