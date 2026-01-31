MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 31 January 2026

Delhi air worsens marginally in January, still ranks second-best month for pollution since 2022

CREA's analysis showed that January 2025, with an average AQI of 306, was the best January when it came to air pollution since 2022, when the monthly average AQI stood at 279

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 31.01.26, 10:58 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Delhi’s air quality has shown a marginal deterioration this January compared to last year, though it still ranks as the second-best January for pollution levels since 2022, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital till January 30 stood at 307, slightly higher than the average of 306 recorded during the same period in January 2025, the analysis showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

CREA noted that January 2025, with an average AQI of 306, was the cleanest January since 2022, when the monthly average AQI stood at 279.

January 2026 now ranks second-best among the past four years.

So far this month, Delhi has recorded two “moderate” air quality days, 12 “poor” days, 14 “very poor” days and two “severe” days, the analysis said.

By comparison, January 2025 had two “moderate” days, 13 “poor” days and 16 “very poor” days, with no “severe” days reported during the month.

The analysis indicated that the absence of "severe" days in January 2025 and the presence of two "severe" days in January this year may have contributed to the slightly higher average AQI in 2026.

The air quality early warning system has predicted "very poor" air quality for January 31.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi AQI
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani, nephew agree to accept SEC notice in US civil fraud case, to respond in 90 days

In a Brooklyn federal court filing seen by PTI, the SEC and US lawyers for Gautam and Sagar Adani said they agreed to accept service of legal papers, eliminating the need for a judicial ruling on service
Supreme Court on girl toilet sanitary pads schools
Quote left Quote right

The State bears obligation under Article 21 to protect the menstrual health of girl child

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT