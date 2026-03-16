Delhi govt clears free bus travel for transgender passengers to boost inclusion

The Delhi government has approved the proposal to include transgender passengers in its free bus travel scheme, a statement from the chief minister's office said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting headed by chief minister Rekha Gupta, officials said.

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"This important initiative reflects the Rekha Gupta government's commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of society," the statement said.

The decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers, it added.

"Government remains committed to building a more inclusive, equitable and compassionate Delhi, where every citizen is able to access opportunities and public services with dignity," Gupta said.

According to officials, the facility will be implemented on the same pattern and mechanism as the free travel scheme currently available for women passengers in Delhi buses.

Earlier this month, the Pink National Common Mobility (PNCM) or the 'Pink Saheli Card' was launched by President Droupadi Murmu. This allows women and transgender residents to avail free travel on DTC/cluster buses across the Delhi Metro and RRTS.

Gupta on Monday also said free travel for women in public transport buses through the pink ticket will continue for three months and urged them not to worry or rush for having 'Pink Saheli' cards.