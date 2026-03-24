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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Delhi court sentences Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in UAPA case, two associates get 30-year jail terms

The three had been convicted earlier on January 14 under UAPA Sections 20, 38 and 39, which deal with membership of and support to a terrorist organisation

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 24.03.26, 05:07 PM
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A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh delivered the order after hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence. Two co-accused, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were also sentenced to 30 years in prison.

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The three had been convicted earlier on January 14 under UAPA Sections 20, 38 and 39, which deal with membership of and support to a terrorist organisation.

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They were also found guilty under several IPC provisions, including Section 153A (promoting enmity), 153B (prejudicial to national integration), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 505 (public mischief) and 121A (conspiracy against the State).

During the sentencing, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) pushed for life imprisonment for Andrabi.

It told the court that she had waged war against India and a stern message was required to be sent that conspiring against the State would invite the harshest penalty.

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