Delhi biker death: Family alleges DJB lapses, police delay; subcontractor arrested

The family of Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into an open pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, has accused the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) of negligence and alleged delays by the police in collecting crucial evidence, including CCTV footage even as a subcontractor was arrested in the case on Saturday.

Advocate Astha Chaturvedi, representing the family, alleged that the pit, dug for sewer-related work, was around 20 feet deep and left uncovered, unlit and without barricades or warning signage.

“The Delhi Jal Board showed complete carelessness,” she said, claiming there were no reflectors, lights or warning boards at the site despite heavy commuter movement in the area.

The lawyer said potholes and open excavation sites were common across Janakpuri and added that an FIR has been registered against the DJB and the contractor concerned for negligence.

She claimed the family had not been informed about any suspension of officials so far.

Raising concerns over the pace of the investigation, Chaturvedi alleged that CCTV footage from the area had not been shared even after more than 24 hours.

“If recordings are not provided, how will we know the exact sequence of events,” she said.

Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee of a private bank, was returning home late Thursday night from his workplace in Rohini when the incident occurred.

His body, along with his motorcycle, was found inside the pit on Friday morning after a passerby alerted the police.

His twin brother, Karan Dhyani, said the family searched for Kamal throughout the night, visiting several police stations, including Dabri, Vikas Puri and Sagarpur, but received no help.

“It has been more than 24 hours since my brother’s death, and the police are still saying they are looking for cameras,” he said. “No one can compensate for my loss. I only want my parents to get support and my brother to get justice quickly.”

Residents also accused authorities of acting only after the fatality.

Jaspreet Singh, a local resident, alleged that barricades and safety measures were installed only after Kamal’s death. “This is not a one-day issue. After the boy died, they suddenly remembered to put up barricades,” he said, claiming construction debris and open pits had been lying on the main road towards Paschim Vihar for nearly four months, causing congestion and inconvenience.

He added that school-going children and residents were forced to take longer routes due to blocked access roads.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police arrested subcontractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati (47) in connection with the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said Prajapati was aware that a biker had fallen into the pit hours before the incident was reported to the police but failed to alert any authority.

According to police, an eyewitness, Vipin Singh, saw a motorcycle inside the ditch while returning from a wedding and informed a nearby security guard, who then alerted a labourer identified as Yogesh.

Call detail records showed that Yogesh informed Prajapati at around 12.22 am, following which the subcontractor reached the spot within 15 to 20 minutes.

Police said, he neither informed the police nor called emergency services. The information reached the police only around 8 am on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at Janakpuri police station under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the contractor and concerned DJB officials.

Police said CCTV footage is being analysed, other contractors and labourers are under the scanner, and strict legal action will be taken against all those found guilty.

The post-mortem report is expected on Sunday.

Three DJB engineers were suspended on Friday night in connection with the case.