Friday, 07 February 2025

Delhi Assembly election results: Three-tier security, no cellphones inside counting centres on Feb 8

Delhi Police has already conducted anti-sabotage checks at all the counting centres and devised a traffic management plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement

PTI Published 07.02.25, 04:30 PM
Police personnel conduct security checks at a counting center on the eve of the Delhi Assembly election results, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. PTI

A three-tier security arrangement, including two companies of paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel, has been made for the 19 counting centres on the day of vote counting for Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, officials said.

"We have made robust security arrangements (for counting day). Only authorised personnel will be allowed inside the counting centres, where the use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited," Special Commissioner of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastva, said while addressing a press conference on securing arrangements for the counting day.

Delhi Police has already conducted anti-sabotage checks at all the counting centres and devised a traffic management plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

