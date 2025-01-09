Delhi: 2 held for killing colleague who repeatedly insulted them at workplace

A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by his colleagues for repeatedly insulting them at their workplace, police here said on Thursday.

Police received a PCR call on Tuesday night about some foul smell emanating from a locked room in the Rampura area. As the team reached the spot, they discovered a decomposed male body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said. The deceased was identified as Golu. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, the police found that Golu frequently made social media reels with one of the suspects, Ranjeet (30), the DCP said.

"Scrutiny of Ranjeet's social media account provided crucial leads. Police raided multiple locations and apprehended two suspects -- Ranjeet and Neeraj Verma (23), both residents of Rampura," said the DCP.

The accused revealed that Golu had been their colleague at a tent house and later at a footwear factory. He frequently reprimanded and humiliated them, both verbally and physically, police said.

On one occasion, Golu assaulted the accused, further fueling their resentment. Seeking revenge for their humiliation, Ranjeet and Neeraj lured Golu to a location, where they murdered him using a wooden stick, said the officer. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

