regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Sadhguru to join 8th edition of Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Other famous personalities who have been roped in are Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Sonali Sabharwal, health influencer Food Pharmer, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guru ji and Radhika Gupta

PTI Published 06.02.25, 11:17 AM
Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru and Mary Kom

Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru and Mary Kom PTI

The eighth edition of the prime minister's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is set to be held in a different format with renowned personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru joining the event, sources said on Thursday.

The event, scheduled on February 10, will feature eight episodes where these experts will talk to students and be part of their journey from becoming exam "worriers" to "warriors", they said.

Other famous personalities who have been roped in are Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Sonali Sabharwal, health influencer Food Pharmer, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guru ji and Radhika Gupta.

PPC is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.

Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

