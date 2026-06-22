Day three of Cockroach Party sit-in: Free 'library' at Jantar Mantar takes centre stage

A 'free library' at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has emerged as a unique feature of the agitation, with student leaders arguing that literacy is essential to building a better education system.

Protesters said that students, supporters and peers had collectively contributed nearly 100 books from their personal collections to create the library.

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The corner was set up by the All India Students' Federation (AISF) of Delhi University. "As part of our 'Fight for Education with Education' initiative, we set up a library at the protest site. It shows how different this protest is from others," said Devang Aniket, an AISF member.

Many protesters were seen gathered around the book stall, reading and browsing through books on subjects ranging from biographies and anthropology to history, law and civil rights.

"Literacy and awareness are the only ways to fight a corrupt education system. People have told us that these books have helped them better understand their civil rights, the country's history and its present condition," a protester at the site said.

He added that the presence of books underscored the peaceful nature of the demonstration. "We set up the stall yesterday, and many young people have already picked up books while participating in the protest," he said.

The CJP remained at Jantar Mantar on Monday for the third consecutive day, continuing their protest over alleged examination irregularities and the May 3 NEET paper leak. The sit-in, which began on Saturday afternoon, continued overnight with protesters staying at the site under police deployment.

Amid slogans demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, participants shared personal stories and their support for the movement. Among them were three friends from Uttarakhand who travelled to the national capital without informing their parents.

"We told our parents that we were coming to Delhi for an interview. We stood for hours in a general coach to reach here and join the protest. We plan to stay until the protest ends," said 24-year-old Manpreet Singh, who arrived with his friends.

Another protester, Saurabh from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, said he had also participated in the first phase of the agitation on June 6 and returned to Delhi again on June 20.

"I thought the protest would last only a day, so I came unprepared. I ended up wearing the same T-shirt for two days before someone at the site gave me a fresh one," he said.

Saurabh said he had been volunteering at the protest site by helping distribute food and water to fellow demonstrators. "I have been here since I arrived and will remain here until our demands are met," he told PTI.

Among the many stories emerging from Jantar Mantar was that of 35-year-old Babita Anjali from Odisha, who is battling liver cancer and was present at the site with her 13-year-old son and medical equipment.

"I am a mother, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain that the parents of students who died by suicide must have gone through. I came here for my own child. Every student in this country is like my own," she said.

Anjali said she arrived in Delhi on Saturday and had been staying at the protest site day and night in support of the cause.

"It is high time that change is brought in this country. Students are the backbone of our nation, and their lives should not be played with," she said, clutching her medical equipment.