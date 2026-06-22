Six rebel MPs of Uddhav-led party join Shiv Sena; Shinde says 'Operation Tiger' successful

All the six rebel Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, formalising a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

They joined the Shiv Sena at an event in the presence of Shinde and other senior party leaders, five days after skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by only three Lok Sabha MPs of the Opposition party.

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The Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) who crossed over are: Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbaj North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi).

They had won against BJP and Shiv Sena candidates in the 2024 general elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in 2024.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "These Lok Sabha members have now joined the original Shiv Sena that follows the teachings of late Balasaheb Thackeray. Four years back I took a strong step and now I have hit a sixer (a reference to the number of MPs who have switched loyalties)."

"I did it earlier (split Shiv Sena in June 2022) to save the principles of late Balasaheb Thackeray and to save the Shiv Sena. Now, this move (rebellion in the Lok Sabha wing of the Sena UBT) is the second stage of Shiv Sena expansion," Shinde asserted.

"Operation Tiger" is now complete and successful, the Deputy CM declared.

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