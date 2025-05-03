CRPF jawan dismissed for concealing marriage to Pakistani woman, harbouring her beyond visa term

The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed from service its jawan Munir Ahmed for "concealing" his marriage with a Pakistani woman and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa, saying his actions were detrimental to national security, officials said Saturday.

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

His action has been categorised as "grave misconduct" and he has been "dismissed from service" under the rules that do not require conducting an enquiry, official sources told PTI.

"Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.

"His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran said.

Ahmed's marriage with Menal Khan came to light after India asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed.

The two got married over a video call on May 24 last year and only intimated his organisation about the said 'Nikah' on October 14, 2024.

A CRPF probe found the jawan had "not intimated" the authorities prior his wedding as was required. Also, he did not inform about her "overstaying" on an expired visa in India to the authorities concerned.

Menal Khan entered India through the Wagah-Attari border on February 28 and her short-term visa ended on March 22. Till that time, she stayed at Ahmed's home in Jammu, officials said.

The CRPF said she overstayed on an expired visa and Ahmed "continued to provide shelter to her and harboured a Pakistani national compromising with the security of the state".

The CRPF authority "dismissed" the jawan with immediate effect on Friday without conducting a formal enquiry, a provision available under Article 311(2) (b) of the Constitution read with relevant CRPF Rules, officials said.

