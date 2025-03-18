Court imposes Rs 500 fine on former BJP MP Brij Bhushan for false testimony, closes proceedings

A local court here on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 500 on former BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, while closing proceedings against him in a case related to providing false testimony.

Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually abusing junior wrestlers and held a long protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged and the former BJP MP is facing trial in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brij Bhushan has denied the charges.

According to Assistant District Government counsel (Criminal) Avneesh Dwivedi, the case dates back to 1990 when Brij Bhushan lodged an FIR at Nawabganj police station, alleging that around 4 pm on September 8, 1990, he was at his residence in Mohalla Padav with his associates when three men — Ugrasen Singh from Rudrapur Bisen, Virendra Kumar Mishra from Pandari Kripal and Ramesh Chandra Mishra from Pathakpurwa Khera Colony — arrived for a conversation.

During the discussion, Ugrasen Singh allegedly fired at him with a pistol, but he escaped unharmed.

He further said Virendra Kumar Mishra and Ramesh Chandra Mishra allegedly attacked him with a knife, causing an injury to his hand. However, intervention from bystanders led to the accused being overpowered and detained, Brij Bhushan had alleged.

Following an investigation, police filed a charge sheet against all three accused.

During the trial, two of the accused — Ugrasen Singh and Ramesh Chandra Mishra — passed away.

During his court testimony, Brij Bhushan failed to identify the remaining accused Virendra Kumar Mishra and even denied that he had attacked him.

Based on this, the defence sought Mishra's acquittal. On September 11 last year, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Third) acquitted him.

The court then ordered a separate criminal proceeding against Brij Bhushan for giving false testimony.

The case was registered on September 17 and was presented before the Additional Sessions Judge (First).

Brij Bhushan was summoned but he failed to appear, leading to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.

On Monday, Singh appeared in court and apologised for his absence.

The judge, Rajesh Kumar, cancelled the warrant and scheduled the hearing for Tuesday during which the court imposed a fine of Rs 500 on Singh and closed the case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.