CorroHealth layoffs leave fate of 916 sacked Kerala employees uncertain before talks

The fate of 916 employees of the US-based CorroHealth Infotech in Kerala, who were terminated without notice on Friday, will be decided at a meeting between labour minister Bindu Krishna and senior officials of the company on July 10.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Thrikkakkarara constituency MLA Uma Thomas, labour commissioner Safna Nazarudheen, the legal representative of the company, trade union leaders and employee representatives at the Ernakulam Guest House on Monday.

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The Texas-based health insurance company has two offices in Kochi and Kozhikode in Kerala. A Kochi-based employee told The Telegraph that 616 employees were denied entry to their office on Monday by the security staff of a company that shares the space.

"When we protested, the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the CPM's youth wing, and other trade union representatives came to our rescue. We didn't work on Monday, but we were allowed entry when we raised our voice. The Kozhikode office has 300 staff who too were allegedly denied entry to the office on Monday," said the employee.

The labour minister's office said they were hoping for a solution to the problems of scores of employees of CorroHealth, an analytics and technology-driven solutions firm for hospitals and healthcare systems.

The aggrieved employees have been unable to speak with company officials after they received an email on Friday informing them of their termination. The email stated that they would be paid three months' salary.

CorroHealth officials were not available for comment.