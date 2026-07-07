Delhi High Court seeks Centre reply on Gymkhana Club eviction pleas by members

Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's reply to pleas by Delhi Gymkhana Club members and staff against the showcause notice for eviction from the 27.3-acre plot.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan issued notice to the Centre on applications seeking a stay on the operation of the showcause notice, and listed the matter for July 28.

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The court also directed the government to ensure that the July 7 hearing before the estate officer is adjourned to a day after the next hearing date.

“Mr Mehta, we are keeping this for the date already fixed (in the main case). Just see it (estate officer’s hearing) is adjourned beyond that date,” Justice Jhingan told solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

The court was hearing two applications challenging the June 29 showcause notice that asks the club to explain why an eviction order should not be issued against it under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

The land and development office of the housing and urban affairs ministry had in May asked the club to vacate the premises by June 5, citing the need to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and other public-interest projects. A few days later, the Centre assured the court that there would be no forcible possession of the property and that it would follow the due process of law.

In its June 29 notice, the land and development office iterated its right to re-enter the premises following the termination of the lease between the government and the club on May 22. It directed the club and all persons concerned to file their response and appear before it on July 7.