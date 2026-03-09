Rahul Gandhi promises five guarantees in Kerala ahead of Assembly elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday announced five poll guarantees for Kerala if the state voted the party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In unveiling the guarantees before the manifesto, the Congress followed its own pre-poll playbook in Karnataka and Telangana that earned the party rich dividends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-point guarantees include free rides for women on Kerala State Transport Corporation buses, monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for college girls and a hike in welfare pension to ₹3,000 from ₹2,500. The party has also promised a health insurance scheme to be named after former chief minister Oommen Chandy, which would provide ₹25 lakh per family, a ₹5 lakh interest-free loan for young entrepreneurs, and a dedicated department for the welfare and protection of senior citizens.

Rahul made the announcements at the valedictory function of the state-wide “Puthuyuga Yatra” led by Kerala leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan as part of the UDF’s preparations for the Assembly elections.

“The Congress’s modus operandi is to target the voters ahead of the CPM and BJP. This ploy had worked well in two other south Indian states — Telangana and Karnataka. This will be the first Assembly election without Chandy, and the party has decided to ensure his presence through the health insurance scheme named after him,” senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan told The Telegraph.

Launching a scathing attack on Pinarayi Vijayan at the event, Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “controlling the chief minister”.

He alleged that even CPM workers were aware of this.

“I want to understand why the CBI and ED take action against Opposition politicians but do not take action against the chief minister of Kerala,” he said.

Rahul said there were 36 cases against him and that he was interrogated by the ED for 55 hours.

“Why has the ED taken no action against the chief minister and his family? The reason is they are working together,” he alleged.

According to him, in Kerala, it was not the CPM and BJP, but the “CJP” that was working together to defeat the UDF.

The Congress leader also accused the LDF government of “functioning in the interests of big corporates”.

“This is the most corporatist government Kerala has ever seen. It is against the interests of workers, small businesses and farmers and is working for the interests of the biggest businessmen,” he alleged.