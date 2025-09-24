Thane: Congress functionary forced to wear saree by BJP workers over morphed PM Modi photo

Local BJP workers allegedly forced a Congress functionary to wear a saree in public after he shared a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

A local BJP office-bearer defended the act on Tuesday, saying it was a response to Congress functionary Mama alias Prakash Pagare's attempt to "defame" the PM.

A video clip of the incident has surfaced online.

Pagare said he would take legal action against the BJP functionaries involved in the act on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old local Congress functionary had shared a morphed image on social media of the PM.

On Tuesday morning, BJP Kalyan president Nandu Parab and other party workers intercepted Pagare on Manpada Road in Domibvli area. They forcibly draped a saree around him in the middle of the road.

Defending the act, Parab said it was their response to Pagare's attempt to "defame" the prime minister.

"We made Mama Pagare wear a shalu (an expensive saree) on the street," Parab said.

Later, Pagare alleged the BJP workers hurled casteist slurs and also slapped him during the confrontation.

The Congress functionary said he will lodge a complaint to seek action against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, adding that the "mob mentality" and the encroachment on his personal freedom would not be tolerated.

Kalyan Congress president Sachin Pote condemned the incident, claiming the BJP workers' action was an "insult to the entire women class" and an uncivilised attack on a senior leader.

Pote also demanded strict action against those involved in the act.

