College student belonging to SC community attacked by three for riding cruiser motorcycle

The trio later vandalised the student’s house, a police official claimed, and said all of them were arrested

PTI Published 13.02.25, 08:54 PM
Representational Image Shutterstock

A college student belonging to the Schedule Caste community was attacked by three members of another caste allegedly for riding a cruiser motorcycle in their village, police said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old student from Melapidavur village in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district was returning home on Wednesday evening on his motorcycle when he was waylaid and attacked by three youth reportedly claiming that he was not privileged to ride such an expensive motorcycle, a police official said.

The trio later vandalised the student’s house, the police official claimed, and said all of them were arrested.

The college student who sustained injuries on both his hands was admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

