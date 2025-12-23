Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid for migrant worker lynched in Kerala

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of a migrant worker from the state who was killed in an alleged mob lynching incident in Kerala.

The victim, Ramnarayan Baghel (31), a resident of Karhi village in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district, was allegedly beaten to death on 17 December after being accused of involvement in theft at Kizhakeattappallam in Palakkad district of the southern state.

Describing the incident as unfortunate and inhuman, Sai said he was deeply saddened by the killing.

In a post on X on Monday night, the chief minister wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate and extremely inhumane incident that occurred with Ramnarayan Baghel, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, in Palakkad, Kerala. Such violence against any innocent citizen is a disgrace to civilised society."

He urged the Kerala government to ensure the strictest legal action against those involved in the crime so that such incidents do not recur.

Emphasising the state’s support for the bereaved family, Sai said, "The Chhattisgarh government stands firmly with the bereaved family with full sensitivity in this difficult time. I have announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family."

The chief minister said that Baghel’s family members were immediately sent to Kerala and that arrangements had been made to bring his body to his native village with due respect.

The mortal remains were scheduled to be brought to Chhattisgarh by Tuesday.

Sai also reaffirmed that the Chhattisgarh government is fully committed to the safety, dignity and justice of its citizens and will extend all possible support to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, Kerala police said that five people have been arrested so far for allegedly beating Baghel to death on suspicion of theft.