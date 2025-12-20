Migrant worker lynched in Kerala over theft suspicion, five in custody

Five people have been arrested and charged with murder in Kerala’s Palakkad district for beating to death a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being a thief.

The mob-lynching victim has been identified as 31-year-old Ramnarayan Bhayar, who had been working at an industrial estate in Kanjikode for the last one month.

The incident took place at 3pm on Wednesday when locals spotted Bhayar roaming around aimlessly in a drunken state in Walayar. He was attacked by five people who accused him of theft.

An injured Bhayar was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The autopsy report has revealed more than 80 injuries all over his body.

“He had bled profusely from his nose and head, which led to his death,” forensic surgeon Dr Hitesh Sankar told the media.

Walayar police later confirmed that Bhayar had not stolen anything.

The police have registered an FIR against Murali, Prasad, Anu, Bipin and Anandan under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.