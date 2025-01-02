Centre trying to 'bring back' revoked farm laws, says Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday claimed that the Centre was trying to"bring back" the now-repealed farm laws, referring to the newly announced draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

The AAP-led Punjab government has termed the newly announced draft policy as an attempt to reintroduce the three central agricultural laws passed in 2020 "through backdoor." After a yearlong protest by farmers, the Centre had repealed the laws.

Speaking to reporters here, Mann also stated that the demands of the protesting farmers pertain to the central government, which should hold a dialogue with the farmers.

"All the demands of the farmers pertain to the Centre, whether they come from the two forums leading the ongoing agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders or from other farmers’ unions. The demands are the same, even though the farm unions may differ," Mann said.

"Why does the Centre not invite farmers for a dialogue?" he asked.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

They have been protesting with several demands, one of which is a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"These are the two forums with which central ministers Piyush Goyal and the then Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, along with a team of officers, held many rounds of talks earlier. Decisions have to be made by the farmers' organisations, and I was acting as a bridge (between the farmers and the Centre when talks were held in February)," said Mann.

He added that the Punjab government has made numerous efforts in the past that the Centre to talks to the farmers.

"The demands of farmers pertain to the Centre. At that time, consensus could not be reached, and later, the country went into general elections. Narendra Modi once again became Prime Minister. After the Lok Sabha election process was over, no effort was made by the Centre to talk to the farmers again or call the stakeholders," he said.

Speaking about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s hunger strike, he said, "Dallewal’s fast has entered its 38th day, but they (the Centre) don’t care." He further said that the Supreme Court had stated it was the Punjab government’s responsibility to take care of Dallewal's health.

"We are discharging this responsibility. Fifty doctors are on duty at Khanauri, where Dallewal’s dharna is ongoing. Barely 500 meters away, we have set up a makeshift hospital," he said.

"The Supreme Court said Dallewal should not face any health problems. I spoke to Dallewal on Tuesday and told him his health is important to all of us. I told him that the agitation may go on for a long time, and it is crucial for him to be at the forefront, so his health is important," Mann said.

