Centre says India not ‘dalaal’ like Pakistan, calls Hormuz transit ‘diplomatic win’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump the West Asia war must end soon as it hurts all, the government said after an all-party meet on Wednesday, where it also labelled Pakistan a “dalaal” nation over its reported mediation.

There is nothing new in Pakistan's mediation efforts in the matter as that country has been "used" by the US since 1981, sources quoted external affairs minister S Jaishankar as saying. "We are not a dalaal (broker) nation," Jaishankar told the attendees of the meeting convened at the Parliament complex to discuss the West Asia crisis, reported PTI.

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The Centre has also assured the Opposition that several other ships bound for India are on their way and would pass the conflicted Strait of Hormuz soon. For the rest that has already passed the conflicted Strait of Hormuz and reached Indian ports, the Centre has termed it as a ‘diplomatic win’, according to reports.

The government also notified leaders on the increased domestic gas production from 20 per cent in the beginning to 60 per cent now, according to reports.

The sources added that the government refuted the Opposition's charge that New Delhi was silent on the situation, asserting that "we are commenting and responding".

When the Iran embassy was opened, the foreign secretary visited immediately and signed the condolence book, the government told the parties in response to the Opposition's charge that India displayed weakness in not condoling the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader sooner.

The all-party meeting, chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, saw the presence of external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union home minister Amit Shah, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, with leaders from different political spectrums present.

The government is also said to have informed the parties that its prime concern is ensuring the security of the Indian diaspora living in the Gulf region and fulfilling domestic energy needs.

The Opposition said the answers provided at the meeting by the government were "unsatisfactory" and demanded that a debate be held on the West Asia situation in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress's Tariq Anwar said Pakistan is performing the mediator's role while "we are still mute spectators". He said there should be a debate on the situation in the Lok Sabha under rule 193 and in the Rajya Sabha under rule 176

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal slammed TMC MPs and Rahul Gandhi for not being present citing that they were only there to raise iussue and never to resolve.

Rahul, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had told reporters that he would be unable to attend the meeting due to a programme that he had to attend in Kerala.

While TMC has called for a walkout, BJP MP Shashank Mani said on Wednesday that the Opposition should be more responsible and should work collectively, voicing PM Modi’s concern to be able to navigate the unfolding turmoil.

Opposition leaders questioned the prime minister’s absence, highlighting that such discussions during major global crises are usually led by the PM. Congress whip in the Lok Sabha criticised the government’s foreign policy as seemingly compromised and warned against external influence.

“Rahul Gandhi had already said that foreign policy has become a joke. Because of a compromised Prime Minister, the country is in this situation,” Manickam Tagore told PTI.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was taking all necessary steps and called for unity.

“The all-party meeting is important. The government decides when to call such meetings. When the world is facing such a major crisis, it is the duty of everyone to participate.

"But irresponsible statements are being made -- calling it a failed foreign policy or a dead economy. Whether Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha or the leader of opposition against the country itself is a question. Instead of being constructive, he has become opposed to the country and its people.”