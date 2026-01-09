Centre directive to tribal schools draws backlash over inviting MPs and MLAs to events

The Union government-run residential schools for tribal children have been asked to invite MPs and MLAs as guests to various events, including academic programmes, in a move decried by academics as politicisation of schools.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an organisation under the Union ministry of tribal affairs (MoTA) that looks after the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), has advised the schools to invite MPs and MLAs to events organised by the schools.

In a circular issued by Kumud Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of NESTS, to all EMRS schools, the society said the EMRSs regularly organise important academic, cultural and national events such as Annual Day celebrations, Independence Day, Republic Day, state-level sports meets and state-level cultural meets. These events play a vital role in instilling pride, confidence and a sense of achievement among tribal students and provide an important platform for students to showcase their talents in “academics, sports and cultural activities”.

“The participation of senior public representatives and local dignitaries, such as Hon’ble Members of Parliament (MPs), Hon’ble Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), District Collectors (DCs), and other senior officers, significantly enhances the importance of these occasions. Their presence serves as a source of motivation and inspiration for students and strengthens the institutional connection between EMRSs, local administration, and

the community. Accordingly, all EMRSs are advised to

extend invitations to the highest local dignitaries, including Hon’ble MPs, MLAs, District Collectors, and other senior

officials, for participation in the major events organised

by the school,” said the NESTS circular.

The major policy documents of the government on school functioning and curriculum do not endorse the invitation to MPs and MLAs to these programmes.

The National Curriculum Framework on School Education (NCFSE), prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training based on the National Education Policy 2020, advocates inviting parents and locals to school events.

“Parents must be invited to school functions and celebrations. Schools must find ways to engage them actively in such events rather than

keeping them as mere audiences/spectators. So, design of such functions and celebrations should aim for active engagement of parents,” the NCFSE said.

“School need not limit itself to parents only. The larger community from where students come need to be engaged through annual day and other school functions and by the school’s participation in local events,” it added.

The vice-chancellor (VC) of a state university and an educationist expressed concerns about inviting MPs and MLAs to school events.

“The schools will mainly invite the ruling party’s MPs and MLAs. Such politicians will only speak on the government’s achievements and the party’s ideology. This move is part of a strategy to condition the minds of children to the ideology of the ruling party. They are now doing this experiment in government schools. They will gradually extend it to private schools too,” he said.

An educationist and former principal of Laxman Public School, Delhi, said there were certain practical difficulties in inviting MPs and MLAs.

“They do not arrive on time because of their other engagements. They cancel their scheduled visits sometimes, and the school faces a lot of difficulties,” she said.