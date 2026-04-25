China slams Trump over 'hellhole' jibe, flaunts India ties in sharp rebuttal

Chinese embassy spokesperson Yu Jing on Friday took a swipe at US President Donald Trump for amplifying conservative radio host Michael Savage’s reference to India and China, among other countries, as a “hellhole on the planet”.

Yu contrasted the bilateral relationship of Beijing and New Delhi on the one hand and New Delhi and Washington on the other.

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“Viral words fade. Real partnerships don’t. Bilateral ties are built on respect, not rhetoric,” she wrote on X, placing pictures of the Indian and Chinese flags together. Yu was commenting on Trump’s post in which he shared Savage’s article targeting Indians and Chinese reaching America towards the end of their pregnancy to have babies in a country that offers birthright citizenship.

In the US, where ties with India has bipartisan support, the Democrats in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs were critical of Trump amplifying the racist commentary of the radio host.

“The US is at war with Iran. Thirteen service members are dead, and the President has placed tens of thousands of Americans in harm’s way. Americans are struggling and he’s busy amplifying racist trash on social media, treating the presidency like a reality TV gig. This is a serious moment. Our country deserves leadership that acts like it,” the committee posted on X.

India had on Thursday night described Savage’s remarks as “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste”.