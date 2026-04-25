Odisha heat wave peaks at 44.6°C in Jharsuguda, schools shut from April 27

Odisha reeled under an intense heat wave on Friday, with Jharsuguda recording a scorching 44.6°C, prompting the state government to announce summer vacation for all schools from April 27.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda in western Odisha emerged as the hottest place in the state, recording 44.6°C for the second time this week. Talcher, another industrial town, recorded 44°C and was the second-hottest spot.

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The capital city, Bhubaneswar, recorded 39.2°C. The meteorological department, in a release, said: “The temperatures were above normal by about 4°C at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha, above normal by about 2-3°C at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and normal elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.”

In view of the heat wave and temperature surge, the state government announced summer vacation for all schools from April 27.

The Chief Minister’s Office said: “The decision has been taken keeping in view the safety and well-being of students. The proposal put forward by the school and mass education department got the nod of the chief minister (Mohan Charan Majhi). As per the directive, all government, government-aided and private schools in the state will remain closed from April 27 onwards.”

However, census-related duties, pre-scheduled examinations and other official administrative work will continue as planned despite the closure.

A person reportedly died of heat stroke in Chandbali area of Bhadrak district. The deceased, Madhusudan Das, fell unconscious while working at a local prawn farm. He was rushed to a hospital but died on the way. The government has ordered a probe.

The state government had earlier issued an advisory urging people not to step out after 11am and asked organisations not to engage people in outdoor work between 11am and 3pm.

Officials have been directed to ensure proper management of heat-related cases, monitor conditions and take proactive steps to reduce morbidity.

The government has also asked power distribution companies not to disconnect supply to domestic consumers for unpaid bills, even as the state faces unscheduled power cuts. There are reports from villages that companies are threatening disconnection if dues are not cleared.