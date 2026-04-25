War consensus eludes BRICS as Iran-Gulf tensions block agreement

Consensus over West Asia continued to elude BRICS — which met in the capital over the past two days — with at least three member countries, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, directly involved in the ongoing conflict.

The Chair’s statement issued after the meeting of BRICS deputy foreign ministers and special envoys on West Asia and North Africa stated that they exchanged views on the current situation in the region. “Members expressed deep concern on the recent conflict in the Middle East and offered views and assessments on the matter,” it added.

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Apart from this, the discussions covered the Palestine issue and the Gaza situation, including the provision of humanitarian aid and the role of the United Nations Relief

and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Besides advocating a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, the member countries welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and articulated the unacceptability of attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

They also discussed post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation in Syria, the political settlement in Yemen, stability and development in Iraq, the political process in Libya, and addressed the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

India is the chair of BRICS this year. Tehran has been urging New Delhi to get the grouping to play an independent role in halting aggressions against Iran, and in safeguarding regional and international peace and stability. This was raised by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in his very first telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a fortnight after the conflict began on February 28.

After Pezeshkian raised the issue, the external affairs ministry has maintained time and again that arriving at a consensus on the conflict has been difficult because of the involvement of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Some members of the BRICS are directly involved in the current situation in the West Asia region, which has impacted forging a consensus on a common BRICS position on the ongoing conflict. As Chair of BRICS, India has been facilitating discussions among members through Sherpa channel…. In addition, Indian leadership has been engaging with leaders of BRICS members in the region. India will continue to engage,” external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on March 14 and has maintained this position since.