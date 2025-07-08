Central Water Commission’s flood bulletin warns, 4 river sites in severe flood situation

Four river sites across Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra were in a state of severe flooding, while 11 more sites were above the warning level, the Central Water Commission (CWC)’s daily flood bulletin stated on Tuesday.

The bulletin showed that while no site breached its previous highest flood level, two sites in Assam’s Golaghat district—Dhansiri (South) at Golaghat and Numaligarh—were flowing above the danger level.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Narmada river at Mandla flowed above the danger level at 437.67 meters, although it showed a declining trend. Similarly, in Maharashtra, the Wainganga river at Bhandara crossed its danger threshold, rising steadily to 245.8 meters.

Apart from these, 11 sites across Assam, Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh were reported to be in the "above normal flood" category, where water levels had crossed the warning mark but remained below the danger level.

Among these, multiple sites in Assam, including the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat and Tezpur, the Dikhow in Sivasagar, and the Kushiyara in Karimganj, were showing falling or steady water levels, suggesting a slight easing in flood conditions.

The Ghagra at Elginbridge in Uttar Pradesh, the Gandak at Dumariaghat in Bihar, and the Baitarani and Jalka rivers in Odisha were also above the warning level, with varying trends.

Meanwhile, the CWC issued 35 inflow forecasts for dams and barrages, where water inflows had crossed critical thresholds. These included key reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, such as the Srisailam, Maithon, Almatti, Indira Sagar, and Durgapur barrage.

Despite localised severe flooding, no extreme flood situation, defined as levels exceeding previous historical highs, was reported across the country.

