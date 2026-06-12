Two-nation repatriation sees CBI bring back fugitives from Georgia, Thailand

The CBI on Thursday secured the deportation of two wanted fugitives from Georgia and Thailand through Interpol channels and in coordination with the external affairs and home ministries.

Alleged gangster Vainket Garg, who has been brought back from Georgia, is wanted by the Haryana police in multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion, organised crime and possession of legal arms.

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Ganesh Balaso Kale, deported from Thailand, was wanted in connection with a cyberfraud case in which the victims were allegedly lured with the offer of online part-time jobs. They were allegedly asked to make certain deposits as monetary investments and were later defrauded.

A probe revealed that Kale operated a network involved in cyber-enabled financial crimes and used bank accounts belonging to unsuspecting individuals to route illicit funds. In return, people were allegedly promised interest or commission for allowing their accounts to be used.

The CBI alleged that the accused directed co-conspirators to arrange mobile phones and obtain fake SIM cards to facilitate the offences.

According to the agency, Garg is a known gangster wanted for offences including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, organised crime and the use of illegal firearms.

The CBI said Garg had initially been arrested during the investigation of the cases but later absconded after securing bail from a court and left India to evade legal proceedings.

At the request of Haryana police, the National Central Bureau (NCB)-New Delhi secured the publication of an Interpol red notice against him. After he was geo-located and arrested by authorities in Georgia, India submitted a formal extradition request.

Following legal proceedings, Georgian authorities approved the extradition request and handed over the accused to a Haryana police escort team that had travelled to the country.