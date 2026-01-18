Blast-link docs hired without cop checks: ED files chargesheet against Al-Falah University

The Haryana-based Al-Falah University had appointed the alleged suicide bomber and two other doctors accused in the November 2025 Red Fort blast without police verification or scrutiny, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged in its chargesheet.

The radicalisation of at least three doctors of the university involved in the “white-collar” terror module had come to light with the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 15 people.

Dr Umar un Nabi, the lone occupant of the car that blew up near the Red Fort, worked at the Al Falah hospital along with Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Shaheen Sayeed. The three doctors are accused of having links with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

“The three accused doctors, besides other medical faculty, were appointed without any police verification or scrutiny and their appointment was approved by the university chairman, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui,” said an ED official.

On Friday, the ED attached properties of the Faridabad-based university valued at ₹140 crore, and filed a chargesheet against its founder-chairman Siddiqui before a Delhi court.

According to an ED official, the 260-page chargesheet seeks prosecution of Siddiqui and his Trust for alleged generation of illicit funds from fees paid by students, while allegedly misrepresenting the accreditation and recognition of his institutions. The court is yet to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

According to officials, the ED has recorded the statement of the university registrar, who “acknowledged” the visit of probe agencies to the campus and the arrests of “Muzammil and Shaheen, associated with the university hospital”. The registrar, in his statement, said the doctors of the college, established in 2019, were hired “without” police verification.

The vice-chancellor and principal of the university told the ED that the three doctors were appointed during her tenure. She said these appointments were “recommended” by the university's HR head and “approved” by Siddiqui, following which she issued formal appointment letters.

The VC is also understood to have told the ED that “no police verification or scrutiny” was conducted during the appointment of these doctors. Muzammil and Shaheen were arrested by the NIA and are in judicial custody.

Siddiqui, in his statement before the agency, is stated to have denied having “any connection” with terrorist or banned organisations. He was arrested by the ED in November on money laundering charges.