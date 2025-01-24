MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra: Blast at ordnance factory in Bhandara district, casualties feared

Rescue and medical teams have been deployed for survivors at the scene, says a defence spokesperson

PTI Published 24.01.25, 12:28 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A blast occurred at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday morning, and rescue efforts are underway, an official said.

Fire brigade, police and local disaster teams were at the scene, a police official said.

The official said there were 14 employees working in the section at the time of the blast, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead.

Rescue and medical teams have been deployed for survivors at the scene, a defence spokesperson said.

District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.

There is no information about any casualties as yet, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

