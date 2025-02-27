Blaming farmers in Punjab for pollution 500 kms away in Delhi 'ridiculous', says Union minister Piyush Goyal

Blaming farmers in Punjab for pollution 500 kms away in Delhi is "ridiculous", Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Goyal, who handles the commerce and industry portfolio, asked everybody to "apply their mind" before coming to such conclusions.

"...for Delhi, don't believe anybody who tells you it's the farmers of Punjab who cause the pollution in Delhi," Goyal said.

"Just apply your mind... I wonder how pollution travels 500 kms through the high rises of Gurgaon and finds a pathway to come to my home in New Delhi," Goyal said speaking at an event organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

It is "ridiculous" to place the blame on the farmers, Goyal said, making it clear that he is not supporting the burning either.

Stubble burning by farmers after summer harvest to prepare their fields for winter crop often gets blamed for high levels of pollution in the national capital.

Air quality in Delhi remains poor or worse for many days in a year, and concerns are also being raised over the health hazards posed by the high levels of pollution.

According to Goyal, construction activity and vehicle emissions are the main causes of pollution in cities, and the minister implored everybody to switch to precast construction and electric mobility.

He said both the alternatives represent cost advantages or a business case for a switch.

In the case of mobility, it makes a business case to switch to the electric option from the conventional internal combustion engine, and asked India Inc to ensure that vehicles carrying goods in and out of their units be run by electric mobility.

"Rather than blame somebody else, can we also think of our role? Can we think of electric mobility, personal use, our company use," Goyal told the audience comprising industry leaders.

In the case of construction, he said the world is switching to precast, which is faster, more efficient and less polluting.

The minister, who is a member of parliament from Mumbai North constituency, questioned if one can find dust floating around in the air or decaying footpaths in cities like Dubai or Singapore like we find in India, and exhorted all to take measures on the same.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.