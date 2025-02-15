MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Chhattisgarh: BJP wins mayoral posts in 10 municipal corporations

Opposition Congress won the chairperson's post in eight municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats

PTI Published 15.02.25, 06:10 PM
Counting of votes underway for Chhattisgarh Urban Body elections 2025, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025

Counting of votes underway for Chhattisgarh Urban Body elections 2025, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 PTI

After its resounding victories in assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh, the BJP was set to win elections to a majority of civic bodies in the state on Saturday as counting of votes began in the morning.

Riding high on welfare schemes and poll promises fulfilled by the Vishnu Deo Sai government, the saffron party won all ten mayor posts.

Counting was still underway.

Elections to 173 urban bodies including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats were held on February 11.

As per the trends provided by the state election officials, the BJP won mayoral posts in all 10 municipal corporations, and chairperson's posts in 35 municipal councils and 81 nagar panchayats.

Opposition Congress won the chairperson's post in eight municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won chairperson's post in one municipal council and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in one nagar panchayat.

Independent candidates won chairperson's post in five municipal councils and ten nagar panchayats.

The BJP has won or was leading in most of the municipal wards.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said it was a historic day, which will be etched in golden letters in the state's political history.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

