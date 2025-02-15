MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

Ten devotees from Chhattisgarh killed in head-on collision en route to Maha Kumbh

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav said devotees from Chhattisgarh's Korba district were heading to the Maha Kumbh to take a dip when the Bolero they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus on the highway

PTI Published 15.02.25, 10:42 AM
Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 PTI

Ten persons travelling in a Bolero car were killed in a head-on collision with a bus on a highway in the Meja police station area of Prayagraj late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the devotees from Chhattisgarh's Korba district were heading to the Maha Kumbh to take a dip when the Bolero they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus on the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the 10 people travelling in the Bolero died in the accident, while those in the bus suffered minor injuries, the DCP said.

While four of the deceased were identified based on their Aadhaar cards, six were identified on the basis of information provided by their relatives.

The deceased include Somnath (28), Ishwari Prasad Jaiswal (56), Bhagirathi Jaiswal (43), Santosh Soni (55), Saurabh Soni, Ajay Banjare, Ganga Das Verma, Shiva Rajput (60), Deepak Verma and Raju Sahu.

The bodies have been sent to the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for autopsy, the DCP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister's office said, "UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in a road accident in Prayagraj district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families." "The injured have been sent to the hospital and the chief minister has directed the district administration to provide them with proper treatment. He has wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," it said.

RELATED TOPICS

Mahakumbh Mela
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India faces Trump tariff heat: Trade tensions reach boiling point for PM Modi & Co.

India’s negotiators found themselves out of aces, appearing to buckle in the face of dire threats from a rampant Trump who once again spoke forcefully about his desire to wrest a level playing field for American goods and services
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Nation deserves to know who is responsible for the attack and where 300 kg RDX came from

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT