BJP MLA Saurabh Singh objects to public drinking, threatened with aerial gunshots in Uttar Pradesh

Police Circle Officer (Lakhimpur) Ramesh Tripathi along with Kotwali Inspector Ambar Singh visited the MLA's residence and spoke to his family

PTI Published 02.01.25, 07:16 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Three people were detained for allegedly threatening and opening fire in the air when Kasta BJP MLA Saurabh Singh and his wife objected to their public drinking, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night in Shiv Colony. The three accused were roaming around and drinking wine.

Seeing this, Singh objected to their public drinking and the accused misbehaved with him and his wife. They threatened him, opened fire in the air and fled, police said.

Police Circle Officer (Lakhimpur) Ramesh Tripathi along with Kotwali Inspector Ambar Singh visited the MLA's residence and spoke to his family.

When contacted, Tripathi said on the complaint of the BJP MLA, an FIR was being lodged and three suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation. Further investigation is underway.

