Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old boy dies on New Year's Day after boat capsizes while making reels in Unnao

A 14-year-old boy drowned in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on New Year's Day when a boat with seven teenagers capsized while they were making social media reels in a lake connected to the Ganga, officials said Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened in the Ratiram Purwa area under Jajmau outpost of Gangaghat Kotwali. The teenagers were enjoying a boat ride while capturing selfies and making reels when their boat became unstable and overturned, throwing all seven into the water.

Locals shared that Umar, the only son of Mahatab Alam, was enjoying the outing with his friends when the boat tipped over. Witnesses and rescue teams acted swiftly to save six teenagers.

"Seven boys from Ratiram Purwa -- Umar (14), Aman (15), Raja (16), Ripu (14), Anshu (15), Keshan (17), and Manish (14) -- were in the boat having fun," said Jajmau outpost in-charge Rahul Singh.

While making videos, they stood, making the boat lose balance and it capsized, he said. Six of them were rescued by locals and divers but Umar was trapped in deeper waters," the officer said.

"Umar was eventually retrieved but was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital," he added.

