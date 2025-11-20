BJP leader in Kashmir seeks end to demolition policy after bomber house blast case

A BJP leader from south Kashmir has joined the criticism of the security establishment for blowing up the home of alleged Delhi bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, saying there should be an end to “this demolition and blast policy”.

Arshad Bhat, the general secretary of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Jammu and Kashmir, said “demolition or blasts are not the solution”.

“Terrorism/ terrorists should be dealt with through stringent legal action,” he wrote in a social media post.

“We Kashmiris live in a complex situation. Even the grave of NC’s tallest leader, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, is guarded by security personnel and likewise the grave of the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. We are living life on a double-edged sword. No mother or father ever wishes to see their child die early.”

Bhat said the “father of a terrorist cannot be called a terrorist or weighed on the same scale as his militant son”.

“The same applies to other family members — they cannot automatically be held responsible. Our doctors are serving this country to the best of their capacity, whether in Kashmir or outside. Branding or generalising the whole fraternity is unfair,” he added.

“Let us put an end to this demolition & blast policy and instead adopt stricter, more

effective measures to deal with terrorism.”

Earlier, leaders of the ruling National Conference and the Opposition Peoples Democratic Party had condemned the blast.

“If these things had stopped terrorism, it would have ended by now. How many houses did you demolish after Pahalgam? Did it stop? I fear such things would only increase anger,” chief minister Omar Abdullah said.