BJP accuses Congress of 'sinister lies' over Operation Sindoor, alleges attempt to undermine armed forces

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of "stooping low" by spreading "lies" and undermining public faith in the Indian armed forces, after the opposition party claimed that the government concealed and did not acknowledge the martyrdom of military personnel during Operation Sindoor.

The ruling party termed the Congress' allegations a "sinister lie" aimed at destroying the morale of the armed forces, and asserted that the six military personnel killed during the operation had been duly acknowledged and publicly conferred gallantry awards for their service to the nation.

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The remarks came a day after Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the government of "concealing" the supreme sacrifice of six soldiers during Operation Sindoor and cited a video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Parliament. The defence ministry had rejected such claims.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Congress' attack is motivated by its hatred for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"How low can the Congress party go? The Congress party hates the BJP and hates Prime Minister Modi. That is well known.

"But in its hatred for the BJP, will it start hating our armed forces as well? Will it raise doubts in the minds of people about our armed forces? Does it want our armed forces to have internal problems and revolt so that enemies of the nation like Pakistan and other hostile countries can benefit?" he said in a video statement.

Describing Khera as a "serial liar", Poonawalla alleged that the Congress leader has repeatedly made false claims, citing his remarks on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, as well as his claims regarding the India-bound LPG tankers Shivalik and Nanda Devi.

He alleged that Khera was now spreading another "sinister lie" about the armed forces.

"He has falsely claimed that the armed forces do not acknowledge the martyrdom or bravery of their own personnel. This is such a false and blatant lie," he added.

Poonawalla said the armed forces have categorically rejected the allegations.

"They have clearly stated that six military personnel not only had their services duly acknowledged but were also publicly conferred gallantry awards for their service to Maa Bharti," he said.

Poonawalla alleged that the Congress has consistently questioned the armed forces.

"Why is the Congress doing this? This is not a coincidence; it is a well-thought-out experiment," he claimed.

Poonawalla further alleged that the Congress had raised questions over the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot air strikes and even termed Operation Sindoor a failure.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his past remarks on the army, Poonawalla said the Supreme Court had pulled him up for his comments.

"These are the same people who said 'army ki pitai hui'. The Supreme Court came down hard on Rahul Gandhi and observed that no Indian speaks like this," he said.

He also accused previous Congress governments of failing to adequately equip the armed forces.

"It was the Congress that denied our armed forces one rank one pension, National War Memorial, bulletproof jackets, Rafale fighter aircraft and modern equipment," he alleged.

Claiming that the Modi government has adopted a tougher security doctrine, Poonawalla said the armed forces have been given a free hand and a clear mandate to strike terrorists across the border.

"The Congress is trying to destroy their morale through such sinister and disgusting allegations. Earlier, when Pakistan carried out terror strikes, the army was not allowed to take action. Today, there is a new doctrine and a new normal of response. The Congress is unable to digest that and is trying to demoralise our armed forces," he said.

Poonawalla also alleged that the Congress did not commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas for five years."They hate our armed forces," he alleged.

On Saturday, the defence ministry, without naming anyone, said, "certain reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media platforms have incorrectly suggested that the supreme sacrifice of six bravehearts during Operation Sindoor have been acknowledged or brought to public notice for the first time only recently".

"It is clarified that the nation paid homage to these fallen heroes at the earliest opportunity, well before the reports in question. During the official press conference held on May 11, 2025, then director general of military operations paid solemn tribute to these brave soldiers and specifically acknowledged their sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor," the statement said.