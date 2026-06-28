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regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 June 2026

Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket amid New Zealand test match

The player marked his bombshell announcement by taking a wicket with his first ball after the news of his departure was released, while Zak Foulkes edged Harry Brook at slip as New Zealand reached tea at 234-8

Reuters Published 28.06.26, 08:52 PM
England's Ben Stokes acknowledges fans as he walks after losing his wicket for 141 runs in a match against India at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain on July 26, 2025

England's Ben Stokes acknowledges fans as he walks after losing his wicket for 141 runs in a match against India at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain on July 26, 2025 Reuters

England test captain Ben Stokes will retire from international cricket after the ongoing test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on a career that included the 2019 World Cup triumph and one of the most celebrated Ashes innings of the modern era at Headingley that same year. When the news was announced at Trent Bridge during play it drew a standing ovation from the crowd, and Stokes took a wicket with his first ball afterwards.

The 35-year-old, who made his international debut in 2011, has captained England's test team since 2022.

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A talismanic figure known for his fearless batting and defiant leadership, helped England win their first 50-over World Cup seven years ago with an unbeaten 84 in the final.

His unbeaten 135 at Headingley the same summer, which guided England to a one-wicket win over Australia after they had been bowled out for 67 in the first innings, is widely regarded as one of the greatest test innings of all time.

"Ben Stokes leaves the international game as one of England's greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation," ECB chair Richard Thompson said in a statement.

"His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever."

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