Bike-taxi sting minister under fire as Rapido sponsors his family’s big Dahi Handi event

A month after exposing the illegal plying of bike taxis by Rapido in Mumbai, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik is now facing Opposition criticism after it emerged the aggregator is the lead sponsor for a 'Dahi Handi' event organised by his family.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar accused Sarnaik, an influential Shiv Sean leader from adjoining Thane district, of misusing his ministerial post.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a much publicised expose on July 2, the Transport Minister booked a ride using Rapido app to verify a senior government official’s claim that illegal bike taxi services were not functional. Pratap Sarnaik booked a ride from Mantralaya in south Mumbai to Dadar in central Mumbai using the app.

When the biker arrived outside Mantralaya, the minister handed him over Rs 500 and counselled him about the illegal service.

Referring to the incident, Pawar noted the Maharashtra government had then said it has still not permitted such services in the state, but Rapido is the main sponsor of the 'Dahi Handi' event, Pro Govinda League (PGL).

"The same Rapido company is the lead sponsor for the Pro Govinda event organised by the minister's family. You used your post to pressurise (the company) to (sponsor) your programme. This is unethical," the Opposition legislator maintained.

The NCP (SP) state general secretary demanded clarification from the BJP-led Mahayuti government on the issue.

Purvesh Sarnaik, son of Pratap Sarnaik, defended the move to seek sponsorship from the bike aggregator, saying Rapido has been associated with the Pro Govinda League even before the July 2 action by the minister.

The game ('Dahi Handi') should not be linked with politics, Purvesh Sarnaik opined.

Dahi Handi is a traditional game and PGL is played on a mat for safety purpose. This should be a matter of happiness for the state, he said.

Pro Govinda is a professional league dedicated to the sport of human pyramid formation, traditionally known as Dahi Handi, which is an integral part of Janmashtami celebrations.

The third season of the PGL began on August 7 at Dome SVP Stadium, Worli, and will conclude on August 9.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.