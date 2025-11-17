Bihar swearing-in ceremony likely on 20 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend

The swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s new government is likely to be held in Patna on November 20, official sources said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, is expected to attend the oath-taking event, they added.

The sources indicated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to submit his resignation to the Governor as head of the outgoing government on November 19.

Earlier, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the newly elected legislators will meet on Tuesday to elect their legislature party leader.

“Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21,” he said.

Preparations are underway at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in event.

Meanwhile, the last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday “authorised” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend the dissolution of the assembly, a state minister said.

“The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. At the meeting, the council of ministers passed a resolution to recommend the dissolution of the assembly on November 19,” senior JD(U) leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Choudhary told reporters.

Kumar, accompanied by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, met the Governor after the meeting.

“The cabinet passed another resolution, thanking the CM for the landslide victory of the NDA in Bihar. This is the best ever performance by the alliance in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar... It was made possible because of the visionary policies of the state government,” Vijay Choudhary said.

In the recent assembly polls, the NDA secured more than 200 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP winning the highest number of 89 seats, followed by JD(U)’s 85 seats.

A JD(U) source said it will elect Kumar as legislature party leader on November 19.