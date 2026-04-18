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Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government to face confidence vote in Assembly on April 24

It will be a one-day session ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly in July, sources said

PTI Published 18.04.26, 07:28 PM
Samrat Choudhary

Samrat Choudhary PTI

Newly sworn-in chief minister Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar will seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on April 24, an official notification said on Saturday.

It will be a one-day session ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly in July, sources said.

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Choudhary was sworn in as the 24th chief minister of the eastern state on April 15, marking the first instance of a member of the BJP assuming the top post in the state.

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Choudhary succeeded Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the post to take up central responsibilities.

On April 10, Nitish Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking the end of his two-decade rule in the eastern state and paving the way for a new CM.

Choudhary, 57, has been in politics for nearly three decades, though he joined the BJP only nine years ago.

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