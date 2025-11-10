Bengaluru jail row: BJP seeks NIA probe, CM's resignation; Congress govt orders inquiry

Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara on Monday formed a committee led by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R. Hitendra to probe lapses at Bengaluru central jail after videos showed inmates enjoying special privileges.

A video circulated on Sunday where convicts, reportedly a serial rapist, an ISIS recruiter, and a gold smuggler were seen enjoying special privileges like phones, TVs, and alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, which The Telegraph Online has not independently verified, sparked political outrage and raised concerns over security and governance in Karnataka’s prison system.

Also Read Karnataka minister orders probe into viral videos of inmates using phones in jail

“It has been decided that from now on an IPS officer will be in charge of Parappana Agrahara Jail (Bengaluru),” he said. A command centre will connect all CCTV cameras in the jail, he added.

He explained, "Some videos that have been circulated are from 2023, not from yesterday or the day before. Only one or two photos are from 3–4 months old. Jail Superintendent Magery and ASP Ashok Bhajantri have been dismissed," Parameshwara said.

The government panel includes inspector general of police Sandeep Patil and superintendents Amaranath Reddy and C.B. Rishyanth. Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police from districts with major prisons will serve as co-members.

Parameshwara also ordered the transfer of Chief Superintendent K. Suresh and suspended Superintendent Imamsab Myageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri.

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi said, “I also read today that some high-profile person in power said they will conduct an inquiry and take action. But when something is already caught on video, the inquiry is almost done because you have visual evidence. The first action should be to remove those seen in the visuals from the prison, because if they remain there, they will continue to exert their influence."

The BJP staged a protest in Bengaluru on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Leaders, including state president B. Y. Vijayendra, leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, and N. Chaluvaraya Swamy, were taken into preventive custody while marching to Siddaramaiah’s office-residence.

Vijayendra said, "The royal treatment given to prisoners indicates rampant corruption in the prison department and the nexus between jail officials and criminals." Ashoka added, "Only an NIA probe will unravel the truth."

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted the Congress government, saying, "Look at the brazen manner in which some videos have emerged from the jail in which we can see a convicted serial rapist, who tormented many women in Karnataka, appears to have access to a phone and television. An ISIS recruiter involved in radicalising the youth, who has been arrested by the NIA, has access to a mobile phone. One gold smuggler who has caused significant losses to the country has access to booze, parties, and mobile phones."

"A hand of support from the Congress party and state patronage has been given to these dreaded criminals, who are enjoying seven-star facilities inside the jail. There must be accountability from the chief minister and the home minister. They must be held responsible for this. They are the ones who should be resigning today," he said.

One of the clips purportedly showed Umesh Reddy, a rape convict facing multiple charges of sexual offences, using an Android phone, while a television set was seen installed inside his barrack, PTI sources said.

The others seen using mobile phones inside the high-security prison are Telugu actor Tarun, a co-accused in the sensational gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Rao. Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna, an ISIS recruiter was the third person, reported India Today.