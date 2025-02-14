Assam police in Pune to summon comedian Samay Raina over YouTube show case

An Assam police team has arrived in Pune to issue summons to comedian Samay Raina in connection with a case filed in the north-eastern state over his YouTube show ‘India's Got Latent’, according to an official.

Raina has a house in Balewadi in Pune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crass remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube as ‘BeerBiceps,’ about parents and sex on Raina's reality show have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

A case was registered on Monday in Guwahati by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

The Assam police have already summoned Allahbadia and Chanchlani, asking them to be present in person in connection with the controversial remarks they had made during the show.

As per Assam police, a team of their cyber police currently in Mumbai has served summonses to the duo but has yet to issue them to three others also named in the case.

An officer from the team said on Thursday that they were in Pune to issue sommons to Raina but refused to give more details.

The Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, and Mumbai police are also probing the matter.

Allahbadia had been summoned to record his statement with the Maharashtra Cyber but he did not turn up. The agency would summon him soon for one more time, an official had said on Thursday.

The official said Maharashtra Cyber has so far summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case. They include those who participated in the show, he said.

On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram recorded his statement with the agency. He was on the judges panel of Raina’s show Raina had also been called to record his statement on February 18 but the comedian has sought some time as he is currently in the US for his shows, said the official.

The Mumbai police have asked Raina to appear before them on February 17 and told Allahbadia to remain present at the Khar police station on Friday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.