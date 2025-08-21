Assam gets first IIM, Telangana renews call for promised institute in Hyderabad

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the IIM Act to set up Assam's first Indian Institute of Management.

Rajya Sabha members from Telangana demanded a similar institution in Hyderabad, a commitment made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in 2014.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha and said the IIM to be set up in Guwahati would start functioning from the current academic session. It will be the 22nd IIM in the country.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which bifurcated undivided Andhra Pradesh to create Telangana, provides for the setting up of several new institutions in Telangana, including an IIM. However, the Centre is yet to fulfil the commitment.

BJP member K. Laxman and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) member Ravichandra Veddiraju said the government should take the step to fulfil the long-standing demand of Telangana. "There is a demand for an IIM in Hyderabad. Let them consider it," Laxman said.

BRS Rajya Sabha member K.R. Suresh Reddy told The Telegraph that the decision to deny the state an IIM for the past 11 years amounted to a violation of the 2014 law.

"We are not opposed to the IIM in Assam. But an IIM in Hyderabad is a commitment by the Union government under law. It should be implemented," Reddy said.