Maneka Gandhi says Supreme Court stray dog order creates atmosphere of hate in India

Former Union minister and People for Animals (PFA) founder Maneka Gandhi on Sunday expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s recent order on stray dogs, saying it had created “an atmosphere of hate” and divided the country.

The Supreme Court recently directed states to remove stray dogs from hospitals, educational institutions, sports complexes and transport hubs, citing a rise in dog bite incidents, while allowing sterilised and immunised dogs to be released back into their areas, except aggressive or rabid animals.

Speaking at the 16th Rajkishore Nayak Memorial Lecture at Jayadev Bhavan here, Maneka said the apex court’s observations had divided people based on attitudes towards animals.

“The Supreme Court is the last institution we respect. If it loses public trust, we hurt ourselves,” she said, calling the ruling a “disservice” to India.

Referring to the Animal Welfare Act, Maneka said the law had protected animals and people for years and criticised any move to work against its spirit.

After the event, Maneka also called on Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his residence.