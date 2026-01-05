Stone pelting on Om Shakti procession leaves two women injured in Bengaluru

Tension gripped Jagjeevan Ram Nagar in Bengaluru on Sunday night after miscreants allegedly pelted stones at a procession of Om Shakti devotees, leaving two women injured.

Police said the situation was tense but under control on Monday, with additional forces deployed in the locality to prevent any retaliatory incidents.

The attack took place between around 8.15 pm and 9.00 pm, when devotees were taking out a religious procession in the area.

BJP MP from Bangalore Central, P. C. Mohan said on Monday, "Stones were hurled at Hindu women during the Om Shakti chariot procession in JJR Nagar, Chamarajpete. Years of Congress appeasement have weakened law and order and emboldened Muslim mobs to target Hindus. I demand immediate arrests and full protection for Hindus."

According to the complaint, three to four youths hurled stones at the procession. During the incident, a female devotee sustained a serious head injury and bleeding wounds. She was later admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, residents gathered outside the JJ Nagar police station and staged a demonstration, demanding immediate action against those responsible.

Police officials said senior officers have been camping in the area since Sunday night and have begun an investigation to trace the culprits.

Based on a complaint filed by Shashikumar N, a resident of VS Garden, police registered a First Information Report late on Sunday night.

In his complaint, Shashikumar stated that he has been participating in Om Shakti and Ayyappa Swamy worship for the past 23 years, wearing the Om Shakti garland and carrying the Irumudi as part of the ritual.

The complaint also alleged that similar incidents had occurred in the past, claiming that on two or three earlier occasions, miscreants had set fire during religious observances in the area.

It further stated that the locality has a significant Dalit population and that instances of atrocities against Dalits have been reported earlier.

Terming the incident an attack on religious sentiments and an act of intimidation, Om Shakti devotees and Ayyappa Swamy devotees jointly demanded strict legal action against those involved.

Police said security would continue to remain in place in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar as the investigation progresses.