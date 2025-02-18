MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Assailants fire upon policemen in crowded Patna locality; 2 arrested, search on for others

Two of the attackers were caught while search is underway to trace a few others who managed to flee, says Senior Superintendent of Police, Avakash Kumar

PTI Published 18.02.25, 09:38 PM
Representational image.

A police party was fired upon by assailants hiding inside a building in a crowded locality of Patna on Tuesday, though nobody was injured in the incident, a senior official said.

Two of the attackers were caught while search is underway to trace a few others who managed to flee, Senior Superintendent of Police, Avakash Kumar, said.

Earlier, police had detained four persons, but “two turned out to be workers in the building”.

"The incident took place in Ram Lakhan Path area of the city. A police party had come to the house of Dharmendra Kumar who had lodged a complaint at Ramakrishna Nagar police station in connection with a property dispute," he said.

"Although not a single shot was fired by us, at least four rounds were fired by the other side. Additional force, including personnel of the STF, was deployed after we received information that gunshots were being fired. We needed to exercise extreme caution as it was a densely populated area," the SSP told reporters.

The accused are being interrogated by police, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Shootout Patna
