Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for Stalin in Tamil Nadu, AAP keeps Congress at bay

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to campaign for DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin.

An AAP functionary said that the former Delhi chief minister would campaign in Tamil Nadu on April 20 and 21 — the last two days of the Assembly poll campaign in the state. The functionary added: “He (Kejriwal) will campaign for Stalin. He has not planned to campaign for any other allies this time.”

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The functionary also said Kejriwal would not campaign for the Congress, with which the AAP has a bitter relationship in Delhi and Punjab.

Neither the DMK nor the AAP has shared details of Kejriwal’s schedule or officially confirmed his participation in the campaign. The AAP has no real stake in this round of Assembly polls, fielding token candidates only in Kerala and Assam.

The DMK had opposed the Delhi ordinance in 2023 that took away the powers of transfers and posting of officials from the AAP government and gave them to the Centre. Stalin had also welcomed the quashing of the liquor policy case against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

In response to a BJP tweet alleging corruption in Tamil Nadu, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a video of the Tamil-speaking Madrasi Camp slum that was demolished here last year.

The DMK government intervened by offering the slum residents resettlement in Tamil Nadu.