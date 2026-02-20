Congress says govt blocked AI satire videos citing IT Act provisions row

The Congress on Thursday highlighted how many of its AI-generated satirical videos have been blocked on social media on the orders of government bodies, at a time the world's gaze is on India for the AI Impact Summit being hosted here.

Party social media head Supriya Shrinate told reporters: "Ironically, Mr Modi, who talks about AI, is very very scared of artificial intelligence, which is why it's important to tell you that in the last six weeks, nine videos created by artificial intelligence by the Indian National Congress has been deleted from across our social media platforms — whether it is YouTube, Meta, which includes Facebook and Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter.

"All of these videos very categorically, very emphatically displayed 'AI-generated', so there was no attempt whatsoever to mislead anybody astray; yet the Prime Minister and his party are so rattled?"

Shrinate said these videos were on issues such as General M.M. Naravane's unpublished book on the Modi government's response to the border dispute with China, the US trade deal, the mention of the Prime Minister in the Epstein files, and what the Congress said were undue favours to industrialist Gautam Adani.

"There is nothing which is fabricated.... We have got deletion orders from BJP-ruled states' police, which includes Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and direct orders from the (Union) ministry of electronics and IT, ironically headed by Reel Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who's also the main organiser of the AI summit happening here, but that doesn't shy away from deleting AI videos," the Congress leader said.

She added that most of these deletion orders cite Sections 69A and 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act as well as penal codes against defamation and incitement.

"I welcome the move to curb deepfakes, but are political satires with AI disclaimers deepfakes? Is the government objecting to political satire and commentary on the Prime Minister which is perfectly legitimate in any democracy?" Shrinate asked.

"But the Modi government doesn’t stop at just deleting videos. These cowards are getting their police puppets to call and intimidate 20-22-year-olds working in our social media teams.... Deletion is not limited to AI videos alone. About three-four days back, there was a video that multiple people had shared in which the Delhi government had flagged off old buses by branding them as new. Everybody was talking about that and Delhi police sent a notice to everybody who had posted the video for those videos to be taken down," she said.

The police are yet to respond to the Congress's charge.

Shrinate confirmed that her party had got a privilege notice from Speaker Om Birla for an AI video about him.